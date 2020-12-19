India records their lowest total in test cricket history…

Adelaide: India’s batting collapsed in the second innings of the first Test against Australia, which recorded their lowest in Test history, 36/9.

This is India’s lowest score against Australia in Tests. New Zealand’s lowest Test score is 26 against England in 1955. On the third day, India started the innings at nine for one, before Pat Cummins hit back. Cummins first dismissed night watchman Jaspreet Bumra (2), then returned Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (4).

Josh Hazlewood also chased down Mayank Agarwal in his first ball of the third day. Ajinkya Rahane (0) also fell in front of Hazelwood. Hazelwood took five wickets and took 200 wickets in his Test career.