Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with the love of his life; shares pics

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram. The couple’s marriage was in a private Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort today. The bride Dhanashree was gorgeous in a maroon lehenga. While Chahal was in an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban.

He shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding on Instagram, “22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”. People from the cricket fraternity started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Dhanashree in an interview revealed, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connection.”

