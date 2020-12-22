Know which food item was the most preferred food on Swiggy’s annual food trends

As Covid-19 pandemic-hits this year, online delivery platform Swiggy said that some form of biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020. Chicken biryani booked in the first place of India’s favourite dish. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders.

“While we delivered 5 times as many orders to ‘Home’ addresses compared to ‘Work’ addresses between January and March, that number rose to 9 times as many Home orders vs. Work orders in April and May,” the report mentioned. “Our shortest delivery request came in from someone in Bengaluru and spanned 600 metres to collect empty water can from their home and exchange it for a full one at the store. Meanwhile, our longest delivery spanned 39kms in Kolkata and involved the delivery of a SIM card,” Swiggy informed.

