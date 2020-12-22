Central government issued special COVID-19 guidelines for those arriving from UK

New Delhi: The Central Government has issued guidelines for travelers coming from the United Kingdom (UK). These include RT-PCR testing, special isolation for those who confirm positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, and quarantine for those who confirm positive. The move comes in the wake of the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK. The guidelines of the Ministry of Health says that the new variant is more contagious and affects the youth. It is a variant of 17 types of genetically modified coronavirus.

In this case, all travelers from the UK during the last four weeks (November 25 to December 23) are included in the guidelines. All travelers must specify their last 14 days of travel history. A self-attested form should be filled. Upon arrival, the RT-PCR will be checked. If positive, an RT-PCR test based on the spike gene should be performed. If the old variant of the coronavirus is confirmed positive, the current treatment protocol, including home isolation, can be followed depending on the severity of the disease. If the presence of a new variant is detected, the patient will be transferred to a separate isolation unit in addition to the usual treatment protocols. The test will be performed again on the 14th day.

