For the attention of vehicle owners; These benefits expire on December 31st…Know more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the spread of the corona virus, expired vehicle licenses, registrations, permits and fitness certificates have been allowed on the road. We have been receiving these benefits for the last 9 months. But these benefits expire on December 31st.

With the easing of corona restrictions, all offices have resumed operations. Therefore, it is not possible to extend the exemption any further. Expired driving license, RC book and fitness certificate can be used only till December 31. If the Union Transport Ministry does not issue a new order extending the exemptions, those who come out with such documents with effect from January 1 will face huge fines, the report said.