Gulf country to reopen churches, temples

A gulf country has decided to reopen churches and temples in the country. Oman has announced this.

Prayers have been allowed to resume at a number of places of worship in Muscat with strict guidelines. The temples in Oman will reopen on Saturday, December 26.

“Both Sri Krishna Temple in Darsait and Sri Shiva Temple in Muscat will reopen on Saturday following a prescribed timing. Only limited number of people will be allowed to enter the temple but they must follow strict COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” said an official.

Both temples and churches in the country was closed since March 18 following COVID-19 pandemic.