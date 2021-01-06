Gulf country extends amnesty deadline

A gulf country has extended the deadline of amnesty scheme announced for expats. Oman has extended the amnesty deadline.

The Director General of Labour Welfare has announced that the deadline for exempting residents from fees and fines related to work permits has been extended till March 31, provided the residents leave the sultanate permanently. The Supreme Committee in Oman has earlier instructed the Labour Ministry to facilitate expatriate workforce who wish to return to their country due to the current pandemic situation.

Also Read: Gulf country reduced renewal fees for labour cards of expats

The Director General also informed that more than 12,378 people have left Oman under the scheme.