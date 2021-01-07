The central government warned Kerala. Know more!!!

The Central Government has warned of the increase in covid cases in Kerala. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there should be no failure in the covid prevention measures as there were cases in three states, including Kerala.

He warned that the three states should urgently address the shortcomings in the Covid resistance. The list of priorities for the distribution of the covid vaccine has been prepared. The Union Health Minister said that the vaccine would be ensured for all as per the list without any hassle.

The dry run will be held across the country on Friday. Harsha Vardhan said the Union Health Ministry was planning to distribute the vaccine on the 13th of this month.