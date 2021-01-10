Indian-born Suriname’s President will be the chief guest on Republic Day

New Delhi: Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the South American country of Suriname and of Indian descent, will be the chief guest on Republic Day. Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the chief guest after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India. Chandrikapersad Santhoki was the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas organized by the Union Home Ministry.

India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. However, he canceled his visit to India as Covid regained power in Britain. In July 2020, Chandrikapersad was elected President of Suriname. In the election, Chandrikapersad’s Progressive Reform Party won 20 of the 51 seats.

