Bird flu: All the birds in the Kanpur zoo to be killed soon

Lucknow: A decision has been taken to kill all the birds at the Kanpur Zoo following the confirmation of bird flu. The district administration has decided to close the zoo until further notice.Bird flu was confirmed in wild chickens at the zoo four days ago.

All areas within a kilometer radius of the zoo were declared as cantonment zone. It also banned the sale of meat within a 10 km radius. Initially, the zoo was scheduled to close for 15 days. But then it was decided to close it indefinitely. Health officials arrived at the zoo and began preparations to kill the birds.

