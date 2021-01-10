A woman who falsely accused Black teen over phone theft faces charges, See video !!!

A 22-year-old woman from California who unfairly blamed a Black teenager for snatching her phone and caught him at a New York City hotel in a publicly seen video was charged after returning to the city on Saturday. Miya Ponsetto was assailed with ventured robbery, grand larceny, behaving in a way harmful to a child, and two counts of ventured assault, according to city police. NYPD investigators rushed to California on Thursday with a warrant for the Piru resident’s arrest.

Ms. Ponsetto’s encounter with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. on December 26 at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel was filmed and posted online by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold. The video presents a disturbed woman demanding the teenager’s phone, alleging he took it. The phone was discovered soon later in an Uber.

A security video published by city policemen reveals Ms. Ponsetto frantically grasping at the teenager as he attempted to go away from her over the hotel’s front door. The onsets develop more than a week of great media coverage of the hotel lobby confrontation and calls by the teen’s family and activists that she faces criminal charges. Ms. Ponsetto confessed but justified herself in a television interview administered before she was arrested in California.

“I don’t feel that that is who I am as a person. I don’t feel like this one mistake does define me, But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father’s feelings.”She stated at her prosecution on Saturday, the judge granted Ms. Ponsetto managed to release and given orders of protection in approval of the victims, according to prosecutors. Defense attorney Paul D’Emilia remarked Ms. Ponsetto was reliable of the invasions and that the case “will be resolved in our courts and not through social media.”

“We are puzzled and frustrated that at this time of intensified tensions in our country that the officials determined to worsen the condition by needlessly flying members of the NYPD across the nation, into the teeth of COVID, to bring back a person who would have returned with a simple telephone request,” Mr. D’Emilia said.