GST revenue touch all-time high in April

New Delhi: The goods and services tax (GST) revenue in touch new all-time high in April 2025. GST collections in April increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to an all-time high of Rs 2,36,716 crore.

The previous highest collection in goods and services tax (GST) was recorded in April 2024 at Rs 2,10,267 crore. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

GST revenue from domestic transactions increased 10.7 per cent to nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods jumped 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore. Refunds issuance surged 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased 9.1 per cent to over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in April.

The gross collection includes central GST receipts of Rs 48,634 crore, state GST receipts of Rs 59,372 crore, and integrated GST (IGST) receipts of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Cess collection stood at Rs 13,451 crore in April.