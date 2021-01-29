Gulf country extends travel ban, border closure to May

A gulf country has extended the travel ban to May. Saudi Arabia has announced this decision. The Saudi government has extended the travel ban for Saudi Arabian citizens to May 17.

Saudi Arabia has also postponed opening its all land, sea and air borders to May 17. The decision was taken by the Interior ministry in Saudi Arabia. The ministry had previously said on Jan. 8 that it would end a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom had warned citizens and residents against travelling to 12 countries due to the emergence of the new variant of the virus in those places.