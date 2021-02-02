Bollywood actor Aamir Khan goes on “digital detox” to concentrate !!!

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is moving on a communication detox and has determined to turn off his phone completely so that it doesn’t come in the form of work and personal life. The actor’s spokesperson unveiled that Aamir took a break from “Laal Singh Chaddha” to shoot a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee’s directorial debut “Koi Jaane Na” in Jaipur.

Digital detox indicates a distinct time-frame throughout which a person abstains from managing digital devices such as smartphones, computers, and social media platforms. In the Work From Home era, digital detox has been endorsed by several mental health counselors and doctors to lessen stress levels and distract consciousness towards physical exercise, meditation, and inculcating hobbies.

It is now discovered that Aamir is back in Mumbai and all prepared up to get back to his own film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”. He will complete the unfinished schedule of the film and then grow into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it primed for a Christmas 2021 release. In doing so, Aamir has determined to turn off his phone entirely from Monday so that it doesn’t come in the way of directing work and personal life.

“Aamir feels that he is addicted by his cellphone and that’s impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days,” said a spokesperson. The reference added that Aamir has asked: “all his close confidantes to reach out to his manager in case of urgency or work-related queries, even his social media accounts now will be managed by the team until the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.”

How to do a digital detox? Certain constituents are needed to be followed before you determine to go for a digital detox.”Turn off notifications. Checking continuously will reduce your curiosity to check social media constantly. Also, switch off your phone at night if possible. Allot a specific time to clients for messages and emails, and inform others accordingly,” Ranjana Roy, Counselling Psychologist said, adding that, you must celebrate and reward yourself after you complete a detox process.