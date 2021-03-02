Central government says Chinese cyber attack is not behind Mumbai power outage….

New Delhi: Union Energy Minister RK Singh has dismissed reports that a Chinese cyber attack was behind a five-hour power outage in Mumbai last October. No evidence has been found to suggest that hacking was behind the grid failure. He said a human mistake was behind the incident.

They do not have any evidence that the power outage was caused by a cyber attack by China or Pakistan. Some say the cyber attack was carried out by a Chinese group. But they have no evidence of that. He told the ANI news agency that China would also deny the allegations.

The cyber attacks targeted power distribution centers in the south and north of the country. But the malware could not interrupt the power supply. Two teams have been investigating and reporting on the power outage in Mumbai. It has been found that the cause of the power outage was a human mistake and not a cyber attack. An investigation by a team has found that a cyber attack had taken place. But that is not the reason for the power outage.

Two teams investigated the power outage and submitted that the outage was caused by human error & not due to cyber attack. One of the teams submitted that cyber attack did happen but they were not linked to the Mumbai grid failure: Union Power Minister RK Singh — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

A recent study by a US-based organization has raised suspicions that a Chinese cyber attack could be behind the five-hour power outage in Mumbai in October 2020. The Government of Maharashtra also partially supported this conclusion. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that a cyber sabotage was behind the prolonged power outage.

Deshmukh had said that the threat of cyber attack was a challenge not only to Mumbai but to the country as a whole and that the issue should not be politicized. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Rawat has said that the investigation report on the power outage will be released on Wednesday.