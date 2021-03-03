NIOS to include ancient Indian heritage; Gita and Ramayan to be in Madrassas

National Institute of Open Schooling comes up with new curriculu . As per the new curriculum, NIOS will introduce ancient Indian knowledge and heritage, including Gita, Ramayan to 100 madrassas. Revised courses in the NIOS New Curriculum are a part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

New Curriculum has 15 courses on the ‘Bharatiya Jnana Parampara’ or Indian Knowledge Tradition. They are Veda, yoga, science, vocational skills, Sanskrit language, Ramayan and Mahabharat narratives, Bhagavat Gita teachings, and Maheswara sutras. The newly introduced courses are similar to classes 3, 5 and 8 of elementary education. NIOS chairman said that New Curriculum would be introduced to 100 madrassas initially.

National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous institute under the Education Ministry of India responsible to help get education for students who cannot afford to attend regular classes.

NIOS New Curriculum is introduced by the union education minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. He told that India is a powerhouse of the ancient language, science and culture. The education minister further said that the NIOS New Curriculum would benefit the students of madrassas and the whole Indian community.