Eid Al Adha 2025: Emirates launches 46 special flights

Dubai: The national air carrier of the Dubai, Emirates announced46 special flights for this year’s Hajj season. The airline announced 33 special flights to Jeddah and Madinah operating until May 31, and between June 10 and 16. Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period.

Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network like USA, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Onboard, pilgrims across all cabins will receive distinctive ‘Hajj’ luggage tags, alongside a newly introduced Hajj kit featuring a prayer mat, tasbih beads for prayer, silicon water bottles, and cushioned non-slip socks.

Also Read: HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

All special Hajj flights offer a customised experience for pilgrims, including ablution-friendly amenities, un-perfumed towels, special announcements marking Al Miqat zones, and dedicated Hajj content on ice. All passengers returning from Jeddah and Madinah can also check in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam), to be placed in the aircraft’s designated cargo area.

Keeping with Eid Al Adha traditions, flights to select destinations across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Far East, Europe and Africa will offer a special Eid menu across all travel classes.