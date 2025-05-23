Haryana logs 4 new COVID cases; minister urges caution

Haryana has detected four new COVID-19 cases, with two each from Gurugram and Faridabad. All four patients—two men and two women—have tested positive for the Omicron variant. None of them have a history of international travel, and all had been previously vaccinated. Their symptoms are reported to be mild, and they are currently under home quarantine. An earlier case reported from Gurugram has already recovered.

State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao assured the public that the situation is under control and that the state health department is closely monitoring developments. She emphasized that there is no need for panic as the Omicron variant is generally mild and manageable. The state is following the central government’s advisories and has instructed civil surgeons across districts to maintain readiness in terms of logistics and treatment infrastructure.

Rao urged residents to continue practicing COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. She reiterated the state’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its people, even as COVID-19 is now viewed more like a common viral infection, with basic precautions still advised.