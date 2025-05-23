Turkey loses Indian tourists over pro-Pakistan stance

Turkey is experiencing a significant downturn in its tourism industry as Indian tourists begin to boycott the country in response to its pro-Pakistan stance during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Turkey’s support for Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, has triggered outrage among Indian travelers. As a result, Indian tourists are now choosing alternative destinations such as Greece and Egypt, which offer similar attractions and affordability without the geopolitical tensions.

In 2024, nearly 330,000 Indians visited Turkey, contributing heavily to its tourism revenue. Together with Azerbaijan, another country affected by the boycott, Indian tourists spent more than ?69 billion in the region. The availability of e-visas, direct flights, and short travel times had previously made Turkey and Azerbaijan attractive destinations. However, these advantages are now being overshadowed by political backlash, as travelers shift their focus to countries like Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Croatia, and Uzbekistan.

The Indian tourism boycott has gained momentum after Turkish drones were reportedly used by Pakistan during the conflict, further straining diplomatic relations. Travel agencies in India have suspended bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, and there have been calls to ban Turkish products. The issue has also caught the attention of Indian political leaders, many of whom have openly criticized Turkey’s position, amplifying public sentiment against supporting the country economically.