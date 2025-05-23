ECI to Install Mobile Phone Deposit Kiosks Near Polling Stations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced new measures to enhance voter convenience on polling day, including the provision of mobile phone deposit facilities near polling stations. Recognizing the challenges voters face in managing mobile phones during elections—especially senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities—the ECI has mandated that voters deposit their switched-off mobile phones in designated boxes or jute bags placed just outside the polling station entrance. Only mobile phones will be allowed within 100 meters of the polling station, and voters are prohibited from carrying them inside. However, some polling stations may be exempted from this rule based on local conditions, as decided by the Returning Officer.

Alongside this, the ECI has clarified that the secrecy of voting, as outlined in Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, will remain strictly enforced to protect voter privacy. These steps are part of the broader framework established under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, aiming to maintain the integrity and smooth conduct of elections while addressing modern challenges.

Additionally, the ECI has revised the guidelines related to canvassing on polling day by setting a stricter 100-meter limit from the polling station entrance. This change means that candidate booths, which issue unofficial identity slips to voters without official Voter Information Slips (VIS), must now be located beyond this 100-meter boundary. These updates are designed to streamline polling operations and ensure a fair and orderly voting process.