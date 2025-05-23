Suniel Shetty Supports Aamir Khan Amid Social Media Boycott Calls

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan has recently faced criticism for not commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, as well as for his visit to Turkey, a country perceived to support Pakistan. This has sparked the trending hashtag #boycottaamirkhan, with many fans vowing to skip his upcoming film. Defending Khan, actor Suniel Shetty told ABP that Bollywood is often unfairly targeted and emphasized that the industry supports the nation’s interests, highlighting that many in Bollywood are deeply patriotic.

Shetty addressed the controversy around the viral clip showing Khan in Turkey, urging people to “forget the past” and cautioning against making quick judgments based on pictures taken out of context. He explained that celebrities often get photographed in social settings without knowing the full context, leading to misunderstandings. Shetty stressed the importance of judging current actions rather than past events and noted the pressure on celebrities in public gatherings, where refusing photos can be seen as rude, while posing can be misinterpreted.

Although Aamir Khan has not publicly responded to the controversy, his production house’s social media profiles now display the Indian flag. Additionally, Khan has faced claims that his film Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2023 American sports comedy Champions, itself inspired by a 2018 Spanish film. Khan had previously acknowledged the film is a remake. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release on June 20.