India extends Pakistani airline airspace ban till June 23 in retaliatory move

India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistani airlines until June 23, 2025, following Pakistan’s earlier announcement to extend its ban on Indian airlines till June 24. This decision was formalized through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday and applies to all aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military aircraft. The extension aligns with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, which limit such airspace closures to one-month durations.

The original ban was imposed by India on April 30 in response to Pakistan’s closure of its airspace to Indian airlines from April 24. This tit-for-tat move came amid heightened tensions between the two countries following India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Pakistan’s Airports Authority confirmed that Indian-registered aircraft and military flights remain barred from entering or transiting through Pakistani airspace.

This escalation in airspace restrictions occurred shortly after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe hailstorm turbulence and requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm. However, the request was denied, highlighting the ongoing strain in bilateral aviation cooperation between the two nations.