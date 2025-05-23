Calcutta HC directs teachers to move protest site, limits participants to 200

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed teachers and staff protesting over job losses due to a Supreme Court ruling to move their demonstration to Central Park in Salt Lake, near the state education department headquarters. The court limited the number of participants to 200 at a time to ensure public convenience and ordered the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to provide essential facilities such as drinking water and bio-toilets at the new site.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also emphasized a humane approach to the protest amid harsh summer conditions, urging the state to consider arranging temporary shelters for the demonstrators. The court instructed police to exercise restraint following a scuffle between protesters and law enforcement on May 15, and it directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to hold off on further action related to show-cause notices issued after the incident. The protest group must coordinate any additional participants beyond 200 with the police through a designated committee.

The protest involves nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from government and aided schools who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court found irregularities in the recruitment process. The state government had requested the protest be relocated due to disruptions caused near its offices. The matter is set for further hearing on July 4, and meanwhile, protesters have been assured protection from coercive measures related to past notices issued by police.