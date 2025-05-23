IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts as Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updated weather warnings for Kerala as the state prepares for widespread heavy rainfall, especially in central and northern regions. Orange alerts—indicating a high likelihood of isolated extremely heavy showers—have been declared in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while the rest of the state is under a yellow alert. The IMD defines “very heavy rainfall” as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of precipitation in 24 hours.

With the weather expected to worsen, IMD has intensified its alerts for the coming days. A red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod tomorrow, signaling the risk of extremely heavy rain. Other districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad will remain under orange alert. On May 25, red alerts will extend to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, and by May 26, Pathanamthitta and Idukki will also be under the highest alert level.

Marine conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, prompting a ban on fishing along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. A high wave alert has been issued for the coastal stretches of Kannur and Kasaragod, with waves expected to reach up to 1.1 meters. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has cautioned against possible coastal flooding in vulnerable areas. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and high-risk coastal regions to stay vigilant and follow evacuation advisories as sea conditions and flood risks escalate.