Tata Motors launches 2025 Altroz Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Altroz facelift in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This update is the first significant revision for the premium hatchback since its initial launch in 2020.

The Tata Altroz comes with all-LED headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs. It is complemented by the presence of a new design for the grille, sporting the Tata monogram. The silhouette of the vehicle remains the same. However, it now gets segment-first flush-style door handles, along with a new design for the alloy wheels. The rear end of the vehicle now comes with a new design for the taillights and an LED strip covering the width of the vehicle. All of this is complemented by Pristine White, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, Ember Glow, and Dune Glow paint scheme options.

It now comes with a different layout for the dashboard with soft-touch elements. The highlight of the show is a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen by Harman supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sharing the occupants’ attention with a full-digital HD 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The list of features also includes ambient lighting, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, air purifier, and more.

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift is based on the ALFA architecture and boasts a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. It is reinforced by features like six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, fog lamps, a 360-degree camera, SOS call function, and more.

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the options of a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre CNG powertrain with twin-cylinder tech. The transmission options include 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCA, and a newly added 5-speed AMT.