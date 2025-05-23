NCW Seeks Police Report on Kerala 4-Year-Old’s Rape-Murder Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested a report into the murder and sexual abuse of a four-year-old child in Ernakulam. The commission has instructed the state police chief to submit a three-day report describing the activities taken in the matter. The commission’s head, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote to the DGP, requesting a report on the child’s murder by her mother and the sexual abuse she suffered.

Her mother threw the four-year-old youngster into the Chalakudy River. The cause for the murder, any immediate provocation, and if the mother was aware of the sexual assault are still unknown. The post-mortem revealed horrifying facts, proving that the youngster had suffered harsh and recurrent sexual abuse, including unnatural sexual acts.

Following the post-mortem, authorities questioned family members at the child’s paternal home. This raised questions about a close relative of the child’s father, who had been primarily responsible for the child’s care. When questioned, this relative admitted to sexually abusing the youngster for more than a year and a half, citing a “mistake.” The police will go to court today to seek custody of the paternal relative detained for the attack.