India may test longer-range BrahMos air version in Indian Ocean

Amid growing border tensions, India is preparing to conduct a crucial test of the extended-range BrahMos air-launched cruise missile in the Indian Ocean region. Scheduled between Friday and Saturday off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the test aims to validate the export variant of the missile with increased indigenous content. A 510 km no-fly zone has been declared, intensifying speculation. While there is no official confirmation, defence sources suggest the test will assess the operational readiness and accuracy of the extended-range BrahMos air version, which is known for its supersonic speed and high precision.

Originally developed as a joint Indo-Russian venture, the BrahMos missile is a two-stage weapon with a solid booster and a liquid ramjet engine, capable of striking targets over 450 km after India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). The air version, which weighs around 2.5 tonnes, is the heaviest weapon integrated onto the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This version marks the completion of India’s cruise missile triad, with capabilities to strike from land, sea, and air. The upcoming test follows BrahMos’ reported deployment during Operation Sindoor, where it played a key deterrent role.

The Indian Air Force is now preparing at least three squadrons of modified Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft to operate the upgraded BrahMos variant. This test not only reflects India’s efforts to modernise its missile systems but also supports the export potential of the air-launched version. With the land variant already delivered to the Philippines, other nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia have shown interest in acquiring the system, which has no equivalent globally due to its speed, accuracy, and flexibility.