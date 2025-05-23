Delhi court issues notice to Nirmala Sitharaman over AAP leader’s wife’s defamation plea

A Delhi court has issued a notice to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in response to a defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, the wife of AAP leader and 2024 Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti. The complaint alleges that Sitharaman made defamatory and damaging remarks during a press conference held amid the general election campaign, specifically referencing the couple’s past personal issues in a way that was intended to harm Bharti’s public image and political prospects.

Mitra clarified that although she and Bharti had experienced some personal disputes in the past, those issues were resolved amicably by May 2019, and the couple has since been living peacefully with their children. She accused the Finance Minister of deliberately omitting this reconciliation in her statements, portraying their past discord to create a negative perception for political benefit. According to Mitra, the remarks were misleading and intended to damage their reputation and credibility during the elections.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal directed that a notice be issued to Sitharaman under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court emphasized that the accused must be given an opportunity to be heard, in compliance with legal provisions. The case is scheduled for hearing on June 12.