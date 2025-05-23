400-meter crack found on NH-66 overbridge in Kozhikode

A major 400-meter-long crack has appeared on the Thiruvangoor overbridge along National Highway 66 in Kozhikode, Kerala, raising fresh concerns over the structural safety of this key highway. The crack was found just before the bridge slab, and residents believe it developed recently following bouts of heavy rain. Though officials responded quickly by filling the gap with tar, no in-depth investigation was conducted. New cracks have since emerged, suggesting a deeper problem possibly linked to construction quality or environmental stress, with the total affected stretch nearing half a kilometre.

This is not an isolated incident—NH 66 and other stretches of the highway network in Kerala have faced multiple issues including cracks, landslides, and partial collapses. These recurring problems have drawn increasing public and political attention, with questions being raised over construction standards and lack of effective oversight. The failures have also turned into a matter of concern for the central government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which are facing mounting criticism.

In response, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set up a three-member committee to probe the matter, led by IIT Delhi’s Professor K. Ramachandra Rao. The committee will examine whether construction norms were properly followed, assess any engineering flaws, and factor in Kerala’s challenging climate conditions. The action follows pressure from political leaders, including MP E.T. Muhammed Basheer and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, who have submitted formal complaints and reports to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging urgent intervention and long-term solutions.