121 Illegal Bangladeshis Held in Delhi; Deportation in Progress

In a large-scale crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police have detained 121 Bangladeshi nationals from the Outer North district for residing in the country without valid documentation. According to DCP Outer North Nidhin Valsan, the arrests are part of a wider drive targeting 831 suspected undocumented foreign residents across the national capital. After verifying their identities, the detained individuals were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), where checks confirmed their illegal stay. Deportation orders have since been issued.

Most of the detainees were found living in slum clusters, and police are also conducting background checks to rule out any criminal affiliations. Authorities have dispatched teams to West Bengal, as many of those detained have roots or links there. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case, and five individuals suspected of providing shelter or logistical support to the illegal immigrants have been interrogated. Their call records and other connections are now under scrutiny.

An FIR has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act, 1946, in connection with the case. DCP Valsan emphasized that this is part of a city-wide effort to track and act against undocumented residents. Verification for the remaining individuals on the list is ongoing, and similar enforcement operations are being carried out in other parts of Delhi as well.