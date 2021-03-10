Google doodle celebrates ‘India’s Satellite Man’s 89 th birthday.

On Wednesday, Google honored ‘India’s Satellite Man’, renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao by celebrating his 89th birthday.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan wrote on Twitter, “Remembering Padma Vibhushan Sh Udupi Ramachandra Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. The phenomenal space scientist credited for spearheading the launch of India’s first satellite has continued to inspire generations through his invaluable contributions.”

Rao has made refulgent contributions, as an Indian space scientist and also as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also, guided the 1975 launch of India’s first satellite — “Aryabhata.” which was one of his breakthrough achievements.

The doodle highlights a sketch of Professor Rao with a background of the Earth and shooting stars mentioning. “Your stellar technological advancements continue to be felt across the galaxy.”

Prof Rao, who was born in a distant village of Karnataka in 1932, has begun his profession as a cosmic-ray physicist and was a trainee of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. After completing his doctoral studies, Prof Rao brought his expertise to the US, where he served as a professor and did experiments on NASA’s Pioneer and Explorer space probes,” the description on Google Doodle’s website states.

In 1966, on his return to India, Prof. Rao started an extensive high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory, India’s prestigious institution for space sciences, before creating his country’s satellite program in 1972. It was from 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to drive his nation’s space program to dizzying heights as chairman of ISRO.

Rao became the first Indian enlisted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in 2013. The same year PSLV launched India’s first interplanetary mission—“Mangalyaan”—a satellite that orbits Mars today. He passed away in 2017.