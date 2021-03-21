‘Saudi Arabia’ bans men from marrying women from 3 countries including Pakistan

Saudi Arabia; The country has banned its men from wedding women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar, reports said. According to informal values, there are about 500,000 women from certain four countries presently living in the country.

Saudi men desiring to espouse foreigners now front more intricate laws says a statement stated Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi. The movement is focused on curbing Saudi men from marrying foreigners and further formalities have been fixed before circulating approval for marriage with foreigners, the press reported. Those aspiring to mate foreign women should initially obtain the approval of the government and present marriage applications by official channels, Qurashi said. Qurashi continued that divorced men would not be permitted to administer within six months of their legal separation.

The official stated that applicants should be over 25 and append identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other status papers, including a copy of his family card. “If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease, or is sterile,” he said.