“Sydney floods” ; Thousands of people ordered to evacuate by midnight, Heavy rains continue

People residing in Sydney’s northwest were directed to vacate their houses at midnight as heavy rains remained to wreck Australia’s east coast on Sunday with fast-moving rains creating extensive destruction everywhere in the region.

Flooding hazard and evacuation alerts were in status for about 12 regions in New South Wales (NSW), Australia’s most populated state with 8 million people, with rivers blistering and rain accumulation professing danger.“It’s not just the rain which is causing the devastation,” Jonathan How, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, told the state broadcaster. “It’s strong winds as well.”

The heavy rain is estimated to remain for the rest of Sunday in Sydney and everywhere in the state, with some regions supposed to grow up to 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain. Emergency services stated that they had received about 600 calls overnight requesting help; more than 60 of those were appeals for recovering from floods.

Read more; Indian Military; World’s fourth strongest “Defence Force”

The severe weather was affecting Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution to Sydney and throughout the state and interrupting the country’s strategies to give the first vaccine doses to almost 6 million people over the next few weeks.NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is expected to conduct a briefing later on Sunday, said the weather system moving through the state could be a one-in-25-year rain event.“This will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event,” she said on Saturday. Emergency services said they had got about 600 calls overnight requesting help; more than 60 of those were requests for rescue from floods.