Indian Military; World’s fourth strongest “Defence Force”

The strongest military force in the world is China, while India stands at number four, as per the study released by defense website Military Direct.”The USA, notwithstanding their gigantic military resources, appears in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61, and then France with 58. The U.K. quite about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43,” said the study.

The report said the “ultimate military strength index” was estimated after bringing into attention several circumstances including budgets, the number of idle and active military personnel, total air, sea, land, and nuclear resources, average salaries, and weight of equipment.

China has the most powerful military in the world, tallying 82 out of 100 points in the index, it remarked.”Based on these scores, which account for budgets, men, and things like air and navy capacity, it does suggest that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict,” it stated. The world’s biggest military spender with a fund of 732 billion dollars per year in the USA, it regarded, adding that China develops second with 261 billion dollars, followed by India at 71 billion dollars. “China would win by sea, USA by air and Russia by land” in this hypothetical conflict, it said.

“USA wins in an aerial war with 14,141 total airships vs Russia with 4,682 and China with 3,587. The Russian Federation wins in a land war with 54,866 vehicles vs the USA with 50,326 and China with 41,641,” it mentioned. China succeeds in a sea war with 406 ships vs Russia with 278 and the USA or India with 202, it said.