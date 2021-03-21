Former Police chief accuses Home Minister of asking Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh dropped a letter bomb accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, extortion and interference in police investigations. The incident happened three days later he was transferred owing to some “unpardonable” lapses in assuring security outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.

Anil Deshmukh has given these charges and said this is Singh’s trial to protect himself from legal claim for his “serious lapses”.In his letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has claimed that Anil Deshmukh told suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to get Rs 100 crore every month for him. Meantime, slamming out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over these serious charges , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has required Anil Deshmukh’s resignation and an autonomous investigation into the subject.

Read more; “Explosion”; Meteor lit the sky over eastern Cuba

On March 12, Sachin Vaze was captured by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his speculated role in staging the bomb terroroutside Mukesh Ambani’s house. He is also under the radar in the Mansukh Hiren death case. Sachin Vaze was the investigating officer in the bomb scare case and reported to Param Bir Singh.