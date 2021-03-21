“Explosion”; Meteor lit the sky over eastern Cuba

On Saturday, an external matter supposed to be a meteor ignited the sky over eastern Cuba and produced an explosion, scientists on the island said. There were no records of destruction or damage. Enrique Arango Arias, the chief of the National Seismological Service, told the official Cubadebate news site that the phenomenon was seen in the cities of Moa, Sagua de Tanamo, and Maisí.

He stated that the service’s instruments “registered the expansive wave” of the explosion. Social media users informed viewing red and white light accompanied by an explosion at about 10.06 p.m. local time on Friday.