“Earthquake shakes northeastern Japan”; Tsunami warning reported

Tokyo; A magnitude of 7.2 earthquake trembled northeastern Japan on Saturday evening, indicating a tsunami alert that was suddenly raised. The quake, which hit just after 6 p.m., continued for over 30 seconds and could be felt heavily in Tokyo, hundreds of miles from the epicenter. The epicenter was about 35 miles below the ocean’s floor off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency. The officials initially alerted of the chance of a tsunami of about 3 feet, but the warning was soon removed.

The quake appeared just over a week after the 10th anniversary of the enormous 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed Fukushima Prefecture, also in the northeast, and headed to a triple nuclear meltdown. Power failure reported in some parts of Miyagi, just north of Fukushima.

Tokyo Electric Power Company, which keeps the disabled plants in Fukushima, said that it was checking for destruction there. Another service, Tohoku Electric, recorded that it was examining the status of a nuclear power building on Miyagi’s shoreline.JR East said it had momentarily stopped service on part of the high-speed rail operation that it works in the country’s northeast.