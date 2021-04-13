Union Minister tests Covid-19 positive

A union minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday has tested positive for the coronavirus infection . he Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment has confirmed this.

?? ?? ???? ???? ????? ??? ??, ???? "?????? ???? ??????? ???????" ?? ???

???? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ??, ?????? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ???, ????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ????? ????????

??????? ? — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) April 13, 2021

“I do not have any kind of problem” but “request that everyone who comes in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rule. Together we will win from this epidemic,” Gangwar tweeted.

Earlier, several politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for the virus, which so far has infected 1,36,89,453 people across the country and claimed 1,71,058 lives.