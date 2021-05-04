UAE announces its decision on flight suspension from India

UAE government has announced its decision on flight suspension from India. The suspension of flights from India has been extended by UAE. This was announced by National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). The flight suspension was to have ended today, May 4.

NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted. India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24. Cargo flights will continue to operate.

Also Read: Gulf country extends travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh until further notice

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carrier. Only UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen were exempted.