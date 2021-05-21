Centre to ramp up production, availability of anti-black fungus drug

New Delhi: On Friday, the Central government declared that it is proactively making all-around efforts to expand the production of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B for treatment of ‘black fungus’ disease. It also granted new licenses to five companies for the production of the medicine.

The government of India, in a press release, stated that it has been assisting state governments in getting drugs and diagnostics for COVID-19 management through a ‘whole government’ approach.

The states and Union Territories are proactively assisted by the Centre for assuring sufficient availability of various medicines, medical equipment, PPE kits, masks, etc since April 2020, it added.

In recent days, several states and UTs have reported a rising number of patients suffering from COVID complications in the form of Mucormycosis, popularly known as Black Fungus.

“There is also a reported shortage of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used for the treatment of the Black Fungus disease,” read the press release.

The Centre stressed that it is making proactive attempts to significantly ramping up domestic production of Amphotericin-B drug. The government has also made active efforts in supplementing domestic availability by securing supply from global companies.

There are five existing producers of Amphotericin-B in the country and one importer: