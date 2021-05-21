First case of Black fungus reported in GMC Jammu

Srinagar: On Friday, the authorities confirmed the first case of Mucormycosis popularly known as “Black Fungus” at Government Medical College Jammu.

Dr Shashi Sudan, Principal GMC Jammu, said that a Mucormycosis case has been found in a 40-year-old patient and he is under observation.

She said that the patient has lately recovered from COVID, but, he is now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes”.

Dr Sudan said that the sugar level of the patient is 900 and has got Mucormycosis due to long-term use of steroid drugs.

Currently, around half a dozen cases of Mucormycosis were found in Kashmir division last year, among them three patients have died.

Cases of Black Fungus have been found in different parts of the country as well amid the second wave of COVID.