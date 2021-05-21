Ramsay Art prize won by the SA artist Kate Bohunnis

The $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize in Adelaide this morning was won by a South Australian artist named Kate Bohunnis.

A kinetic sculpture titled “edges of excess” that is made from metal and swings over a slumped flesh-like form made from silicone was her winning work.

The pendulum sculpture references “divination tools used in spiritual healing” introduced to the artist as a child.

Ms Bohunnis, 30, specialized in printmaking at Adelaide College of the Arts, before studying honours at Flinders University.

She said where possible, she liked to find her “own way, sidestepping traditional teachings or methods to encounter freedom”.

The Ramsay Art Prize is promoted as one of the most acceptable for Australian artists under the age of 40.

It was organised in the name of South Australia’s leading cultural philanthropists James and Diana Ramsay and is an avaricious art prize for contemporary Australian artists.