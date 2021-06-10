To the girl who chases her dreams: Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday, June 9. Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor marked his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s birthday by digging out her priceless childhood pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Sonam, which read: ‘To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart… @sonamkapoor, watching you grow every day has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail, and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favorite things about you.’

He added, ‘I’m so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can’t wait to be with you again… Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!’

As soon as it was posted on the photo-sharing platform, fans and followers were quick to comment on the post. Sonam replied to her dad saying, ‘Love you so so much daddy. Miss you more than anything else.’

The actress was also showered with tons of love and birthday greetings on social media.

Sonam Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are her siblings. The actress is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. The couple is currently staying in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind, a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.