Hospital staff steals belongings of deceased COVID-19

Bengaluru: In Karnataka, the staff members of a private hospital have allegedly stolen the mobile phone and gold chain of an 85-year-old woman who was admitted to the medical facility due to health problems. The declared crime came to the fore after the elderly woman deceased and her valuables weren’t returned to her family members.

M Jagannatha (63), a resident in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi area, said that he admitted his mother Bhavani (83), who was suffering from various health issues to a private hospital in the city’s Kammanahalli area on May 11. After being admitted, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. On May 19, she died. Shockingly, her belongings, including her mobile phone and chain, were not given to her family.

‘I was in touch with my mother through video calls and I noticed that her chain was missing on May 16. I thought that her chain was removed as she was in the ICU for treatment. My mother breathed her last on me 19 due to Covid. We did not receive my mother’s gold chain worth Rs 50,000 and her mobile phone. The hospital staff has stolen them,’ Jagannatha said.

Jagannatha has registered a complaint with Banaswadi police in connection with the issue. The police, on the basis of his complaint, have filed a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The case is being reviewed.