’Terror Funding’: NIA arrests six including a woman in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla districts in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six persons including a woman in connection with terror funding case. NIA also seized electronic gadgets, bank statements and other documents.

The raids were caried out by a joint team of NIA, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The team recovered grenades made in China and Rs 48,000 from the woman arrested.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated eleven government employees for terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.