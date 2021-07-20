Apple iPhone 13 likely to feature Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E is a more advanced version of Wi-Fi 6, with the added benefit of a 6GHz band. According to GizmoChina, Apple upgraded from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 with the iPhone 11 lineup in 2019, which provides significantly improved speeds and security.

The Wi-Fi 6E, on the other hand, differs little from Wi-Fi 6 except for the addition of a 6GHz band. However, it should result in more bandwidth and less interference for devices, according to the report. The report also discusses Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup, which will use a LiDAR sensor for the camera module across the board.

While Apple has not revealed anything about the iPhone 13 series, it is expected that the devices will have better displays, better cameras, and a smaller notch than the current model. According to a recent poll, many iPhone users prefer the name ‘iPhone 2021’ over ‘iPhone 13’ for the next iPhone model.

According to the survey, 74% of respondents said they hoped the iPhone 13 would be given a different name. The respondents were also asked to vote for the best possible name, with ‘iPhone (2021)’ receiving 38% of the vote. Around 26% thought the iPhone 13 was the best name, while only 13% thought the iPhone 12S was the best name.