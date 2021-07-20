Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts, turns Mother Earth, sends powerful message

The actress speaks from the perspective of Mother Earth in the one-minute and 58-second video.

‘Some call me nature, others call me mother nature,’ she says in the video. I’ve been here for over 4.5 billion years, which is 22,500 times longer than you. I don’t really require the assistance of others, but others do. ‘Yes, your future depends on me. When I thrive, you thrive. When I falter, you falter, or worse.’

She then goes on to make a powerful statement on behalf of the planet, with strong visuals enhancing her message.

‘But I’ve been here for aeons; I’ve fed and starved species greater than you; my oceans, soil, flowing streams, and forests, they all have the power to take you or leave you,’ she says.

