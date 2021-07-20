Journalist fired over tweets on PM Modi

A journalist from Aaj Tak, which is part of the India Today group, has been fired for his tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The person in question, Shyam Meera Singh, had called Modi a ‘shameless Prime Minister’ and said that those who wanted to respect him should first ask him to respect his constitutional position.

On Monday, Singh took to Twitter to share screenshots of his communications with the company, including the specific tweets that led to his dismissal. He tweeted, ‘I have been fired from my channel Aaj Tak (India Today Group) for writing these two tweets about Prime Minister Modi.’ Not willing to back down in spite of his firing, Singh further added, ‘I want to reiterate again and again and again ‘Yes! Modi is a shameless prime minister’.’

India Today Group mailed me screenshots of these two tweets, giving reasons for termination, which were on Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/Q7Vx2P7adB — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time a journalist has been punished for criticizing Modi or the current administration. Many of them have faced retaliation from within their organizations for making disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister.