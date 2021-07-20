Cadbury clarifies there is no beef in Indian products

Cadbury has issued a statement, after a screenshot which claimed that the company uses gelatin in some of its products, went viral on social media over the weekend, urging people to double-check facts before sharing them.

‘The screenshot shared in the tweet is not related to Mondelez/Cadbury products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that,’ Cadbury said on Sunday.

Cadbury also stated that negative comments can harm the company’s image. ‘As you can imagine, negative posts like these erode consumer trust in our well-known and well-liked brand. We ask that our customers double-check facts about our products before spreading them.’

After hundreds of users on Twitter called for a boycott of Cadbury products, the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, issued a statement. A screenshot from a website claiming that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, it was derived from beef was widely shared on social media, prompting their boycott call.

Cadbury admits that their products might contain gelatin and its halal certified derived from beef. Okay @DairyMilkIn @cadburysilk @CadburyWorld @CadburyAU. Thanks for letting us know. Yuck. I have decided to #BoycottCadbury. — Mayank Jindal ?? (@MJ_007Club) July 18, 2021

‘Only #boycottcadbury Won’t do. Must be penalized for playing with religious beliefs and law of the country (displaying green dot on wrappers) in spite of animal source is added,’ one Twitter user said.

‘@DairyMilkIn can you clarify the emulsifiers used in the products are plant-based or animal-based with proof. Because @fssaiindia clarified in RTI that they don’t have any method to check whether emulsifiers are vegetarian or not,’ another user tweeted.

‘@CadburyUK, is this true? If this is the case, Cadbury should be sued for forcing Hindus to eat halaal-certified beef. Our forefathers and Gurus gave their lives for us, but they refused to eat beef. However, post-independence rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity,’ Madhu Purnima Kishwar, a Delhi-based academic and rights activist, also tweeted.

Cadbury Dairy Milk tweeted its clarification and responded to Twitter users as more people shared the screenshot and commented on the issue. Some users even pointed out that the image was taken from the Cadbury Australia website.