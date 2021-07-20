Saudi Arabia bans direct entry from India and eight other countries

Saudi Arabia has banned expatriates from nine countries facing travel bans from entering the country unless they spend two weeks in a third country after leaving these countries, according to local media. India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon are among the countries affected by the ban, according to Saudi Arabia’s Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat). Passengers arriving must not pass through any of the banned countries in the past 14 days before entering the Kingdom.

On June 6, Saudi Arabia lifted the travel ban from eleven countries (United Arab Emirates, Germany, United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan).

Following that, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular to all air carriers operating in the Kingdom’s airports requesting that the travel ban for citizens of these countries be lifted. The decision was made after considering the epidemiological situation in some countries and the efficacy of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in others.

All unvaccinated travellers must follow the seven-day institutional quarantine procedures and have a valid health insurance policy that covers risks from the COVID-19. The ministry of health announced on Sunday that the Kingdom has administered more than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens and residents.